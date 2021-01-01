Aesthetic Style Vaporwave Dreaming of a Vacation T-Shirt T-Shirt

Fun streetwear for people who spend much time in front of computer screens, and are dreaming of a vacation. Cool design with pop up windows and a cute anananas with sunglasses. For all who like vaporwave and aesthetic art, music and retro futurism and glitch. Aesthetic Clothing for e-boys, e-girls, teen girls, teens, boys, girls, women and men. Modern fashion for people who love the manga, anime, otaku culture and the 80s. Inspired by Chill pop, dream pop, dreamwave, vaporwave music and the 80s. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem