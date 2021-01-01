From mike + ally
Mike + Ally - Aero Soap Dish - Toast/Gold
Bring a modern touch to your bathroom with the Aero soap dish from Mike + Ally. Each piece from the Aero collection is hand enamelled with delicate metal or moonstone studs, representing a 'less is more design' attitude. Combine this beige and gold coloured soap dish with more pieces from the collection for a coordinated bathroom style. Key features: * Soap dish * Material: enamel, glass * Dimensions: 14x4x4.5cm * Expertly handcrafted * Hand enamelled with gold metal studs * Beige & gold colourings * Color differences may occur due to application techniques * Enamel colors may change over time due to aging of pigments * Can be cleaned with a mild solution of soap and water