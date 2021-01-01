From cerno
Aeris LED Linear Suspension Light by Cerno - Color: Brown - Finish: Walnut - (07-110-BW-35P1)
The Aeris LED Linear Suspension Light from Cerno showcases rectilinear design with a beautiful blend of natural and manufactured style. The bulk of the piece is constructed from walnut, which displays wild-looking swirls and curves, each one unique and distinct, ensuring that no two of these pendant lights are the same. Each face of the rectangular body is highlighted by slits in the wood that emit a robust composition of light and shadow, and by the metal inlays that contrast the natural tone of the body. Cerno, a lighting design and manufacturing company based in Southern California, was founded in 2009 by former childhood friends. Using energy-efficient LEDs, Cerno's designs incorporate metal and sustainably harvested wood into wall sconces, pendants, lamps and other products that feature soft, diffused light. Their modern and contemporary pieces are creative, expressive and inspired by the natural environment. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Brown. Finish: Oiled Walnut and Brushed Aluminum