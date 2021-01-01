From currey & company
Aerial Chandelier by Currey & Company - Color: Gold (9000-0069)
The Aerial Chandelier by Currey & Company expands its surroundings with an appealing mixture of transitional style and modern refinement. A geometric fixture descending from a dome canopy via a solitary, slender downrod, it uses a central hub to extend a series of open, candelabra-style lamping in a rayed pattern reminiscent of the â€œSputnikâ€ design. A cage of offset cubes fashioned in wrought iron is positioned around the central hub, drawing attention through a mixture of open ambiance and appealing reflections off its smooth-surfaced texture. Bringing original designs inspired by a talented design team, Currey & Company specializes in home furnishings and lighting. Featuring natural materials like wrought iron and genuine crystal and large scale furniture that is perfectly suited to expansive residential or commercial spaces, Currey & Company collections are a favorite among designers and consumers. From its functional yet stylish storage furniture to its eclectic light fixtures and lighting accessories, Currey & Company continues its commitment to creating high quality home dÃ©cor. Shape: Cage. Color: Gold. Finish: Antique Gold Leaf