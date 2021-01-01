From regency
Regency Advent 42 in. Cherry Round Wood Console Table, Red
Advent's round table is the perfect accent to private offices, conference suites, common areas, waiting rooms and more! It has a spacious 42-inch surface tops a sturdy, interlocking X-Base. The all-new chamfered edges give Advent tables the look of a thin, lightweight top without sacrificing the sturdiness and functionality of a thicker table top. Hidden adjustable glides on the bottom of the base keep the tabletop level and are easy to adjust. Regency's Advent collection gives any office a simple and assertive presence. Timeless meets contemporary with rich wood laminate finishes and clean edge lines. Advent tables assemble without the use of tools. Pieces simply slide together and lock into place for a sturdy, hassle-free build. Advent casegoods are backed by a ten-year limited manufacturer's warranty. Color: Cherry.