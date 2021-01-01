From henri de rivel
Henri de Rivel Advantage Close Contact Flocking Horse Saddle, 18
Advertisement
**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** The Henri de Rivel Advantage Close Contact Flocking Horse Saddle is designed to create a supportive and secure position over fences. It’s ideal for beginner, amateur and pleasure riders. A padded flap and concealed pencil knee roll create traditional style with a secure support. Nylon reinforced billet straps maximize this saddle’s durability and help to prevent stretching. Flocked panels help ensure a great fit and keep your horse comfy. The printed leather creates a beautiful look that’s right at home in the show ring or when schooling.