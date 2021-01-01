From anolon
Anolon Advanced Umber Hard-Anodized Nonstick 7-Quart Covered Square Dutch Oven, Light Brown
Improvise a whole new culinary story in your own creative way, with the Anolon Advanced Umber Hard-Anodized Nonstick 7-Quart Covered Square Dutch Oven. Designed for imaginative cooking, this versatile pot is ideal for more than just casseroles. Savory sauces, rich pasta dishes and slow-cooked meats are all perfectly suited to this covered pot. Start on the stovetop sautÃÂ©ing garden fresh garlic and herbs, then toss in grass-fed beef, broth and fingerling potatoes, add the lid and transfer straight into the oven. The heavy-duty hard-anodized construction promotes efficient, balanced heat distribution, and a square pan profile provides 27% more cooking surface for better searing and browning.* The covered Dutch oven's metal-utensil-safe interior and exterior boast long-lasting premium-quality nonstick that delivers effortless food release and easy cleanup after entertaining. Revolutionary dual-riveted Anolon SureGrip handles are comfortably, sturdily designed with rubber over durable stainless steel for a confident grasp when transferring from stovetop to oven to table, and the shatter-resistant glass lid seals in heat and moisture while foods cook. Oven safe to 400F, this eye-catching square casserole coordinates beautifully with saucepans, stockpots and cookware sets in the Anolon Advanced Umber collection. From stovetop to oven, the Anolon Advanced Umber Hard-Anodized Nonstick 7-Quart Covered Square Dutch Oven is the creative professional's tool for gourmet one-pot meals. *when compared to round, like-purpose vessels of the same diameter