From cosrx
COSRX Advanced Snail 92 All in One Repair Cream 3.52 oz / 100g | Snail Secretion Filtrate 92% for Moisturizing | Korean Skin Care
Advertisement
Long-lasting Hydration: Infused with 92% of snail mucin (also called Snail Secretion Filtrate), this cream builds a moisture barrier to plump, hydrate, and soothes skin. This everyday multi-solution cream glides onto the skin and revives skin radiance. Supercharged Repairing Moisturizer: A light-weight, gel-type cream repairs and soothes irritated, sensitized skin after breakouts like rosacea. This cream moisturizer is powered by snail mucin, hyaluronic acid, and betaine to strengthen the skin barrier by replenishing moisture. Key Ingredient: Snail Secretion Filtrate contains "Mucin"- an EFFECTIVE ingredient for enhanced moisturization. It instantly soothes damaged skin and delivers moisture deep into your skin. Perfect for dehydrated and damaged skin. NO Snails are Harmed: Snail Mucin is obtained in a safe and environmentally friendly way in a favorite environment of snails and then processed as a cosmetic material. 100% Natural, Hypoallergenic, Dermatologist-tested. COSRX Standards: Clean Beauty - All COSRX products are formulated with skin-friendly ingredients that alleviate irritated skin. Hypoallergenic, Dermatologist tested, Cruelty-FREE, Parabens FREE, Sulfates FREE, Phthalates FREE