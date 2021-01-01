Anolon Advanced Hard-Anodized Nonstick Frying Pan with Helper Handle / Nonstick Skillet, 14", Indigo

PREMIUM NONSTICK FRYPAN: Premium-quality nonstick is long lasting and metal utensil safe, with superior food release and effortless cleanup. FAST, EVEN HEATING: The frying pan’s heavy-duty, hard-anodized construction provides quick and even heat distribution to help reduce hot spots that can burn foods. HELPER HANDLE: This large nonstick fry pan features a convenient Anolon SureGrip helper handle for easier movement from one kitchen station to another. OVEN SAFE PERFORMANCE: 14-inch nonstick frying pan with helper handle featuring Anolon SureGrip covering is oven safe to 400 degrees Fahrenheit., Weight: 3.54 Pounds, Manufacturer: Meyer Corporation