From skinchemists
skinChemists Advanced Caviar Hand Moisturizer, 150 Gram (SC022)
Advertisement
Our Advanced Caviar Hand Moisturizer aims to protect, repair and regenerate the skin to reduce visible lines and wrinkles, leaving the skin more even and healthy looking. Caviar Extract, a highly nutritious marine complex, aims to protect the skin against harmful rays and environmental stresses. Seaweed Extract, thought to have anti-oxidizing properties, aims to deeply hydrate the skin. Coconut Oil aims to soothe and heal irritated or sensitive skin whilst provide a boost of moisture. As an ethically engaged company, we are actively against animal testing. All of our products have been cruelty-free produced. 30 DAY SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Giving you the confidence to try something new. If at any time during the first 30 days of use you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, feel free to return it for a full and prompt refund. Skin type: mature,sensitive,all skin types