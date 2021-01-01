Tommee Tippee Advanced Anti-Colic Newborn Essentials Baby Bottle Set

This Newborn Essentials Set contains:2x 9oz AAC Bottles2x 5oz AAC Bottles1x 0-3M Everyday Pacifier2x valve cleaning brushesInstruction leafletWhen we asked 210 parents who tried using this product to reduce their child's colic symptoms, 80% agreed the bottle had successfully reduced the symptoms (June 2017)Baby bottle designed to reduce colic symptoms for less gas, spit up and discomfortAward-winning breast-like nipple for natural latch and guaranteed acceptanceUnique anti-colic venting system draws air away from milkHeat sensing technology turns straw pink when baby's feed is too hotThe ideal feeding bottle for breastfed babies: this set is perfect for a baby shower!BPA free and phthalate-free for ultimate reassurance