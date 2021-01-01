From craft
Craft ADV Essence Zip Tights
The Craft Sports ADV Essence Zip Tights will be an instant favorite in your workout rotation, featuring a recycled polyester and elastane jersey fabrication that retains shape and holds up during high-intensity workouts. Quick-drying fabric that transports moisture away from the skin and keeps you cool during sweaty workouts. Moisture transport draws perspiration away from the body and towards the surface where it can evaporate. Body-mapped mesh inserts provide increased airflow and breathability for ultimate comfort and performance. Reflective elements allows enhanced low-light visibility. Elastic waistband with inner drawcord. Back-zip pocket; right drop-in pocket. Ankle zips for easy on and off. 92% polyester, 8% spandex. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 28 in Outseam: 38 in Inseam: 29 in Front Rise: 9 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 8 in Product measurements were taken using size MD, inseam 29. Please note that measurements may vary by size.