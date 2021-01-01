Russell Adults Unisex Hooded Nano Jacket (Dark Olive) - XXL - Also in: M, L, 3XL, 4XL, XL, S

Material: 100% polyester. - High performance DWR fabric treated with aquapel by Nanotex. - Fluorine and PFC free. - Eco-efficient padding by Dupont sorona. - Stand-up collar with chin guard and inner storm flap to ward off wind and draught. - Contrasting zips, lining and accents for a refined look. - 2 side pockets and 1 zipped inside pocket. - Stretch binding at sleeves and hem. - Adjustable 3-parted removable hood. - Discreet decoration access at inner left chest. - Chest size to fit: (S): 36-38in, (M): 38-40in, (L): 40-42in, (XL): 42-44in, (XXL): 44-46in, (3XL): 46-48in, (4XL): 48-50in. - Gender: Unisex Adult