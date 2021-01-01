Gildan Adults Unisex Hammer Hooded Sweatshirt (Ash) - L - Also in: S, XXL, XL, 3XL, M

Material: 80% combed ringspun cotton, 20% polyester. - Graphite heather: 60% cotton/40% polyester. - Soft cotton faced fabric. - Classic fit. - Drop shoulder style with rolled forward shoulder seams. - Three panel unlined hood. - Half moon locker patch. - Front pouch pocket. - 1x1 ribbed cuffs and hem with spandex. - Single needle topstitched side seams. - Twin needle stitching. - Tear out label. - Chest size to fit: (S): 34-36, (M): 38-40, (L): 42-44, (XL): 46-48, (XXL): 50-52, (3XL): 54-56. - Gender: Unisex Adult