Irene Inevent Adult Rectangle Portable Gaming Desk with Storage, Adjustable Height, Black

The gaming desk comes with a display stand shelf, phone holder shelf and keyboard stand shelf, multiple storage holder compartment desktop grommet power strip with 1-outlet and 2 USB ports. The large desktop provides enough room for your computer display, laptop, or game consoles. The gaming desk is constructed by high-quality density fiberboard with PVC surface and coated steel tube frame which features high durability and good stability. By using this gaming desk that keeps all your gear in efficient order without taking up too much place.