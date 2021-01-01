Eukanuba Adult Mixed Grill Chicken & Beef Dinner in Gravy Formula Canned Dog Food, 12.5-oz, case of 12

Delight your four-legged friend with the delectable taste of Eukanuba Adult Mixed Grill with Chicken & Beef in Gravy Canned Dog Food. Two high-quality proteins combine to deliver irresistible flavor along with essential amino acids to help build and maintain strong, lean muscles. Formulated with vitamins and minerals, Eukanuba canned foods provide ideal nutrition for your best friend. And as with all Eukanuba formulas, it’s scientifically advanced for peak nutritional performance with an optimal balance of fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and proteins to promote healthy weight. This food is also rich in antioxidants to support your dog's immune system and keep it strong.