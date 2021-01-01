From ebern designs
Adrio Desk
Advertisement
Effortlessly blending mid-century modern design aesthetics with rustic industrial elements, this charismatic writing desk lends curated appeal to your home office ensemble. Crafted from manufactured wood in an eclectic woodgrain finish for a salvaged look, the desk includes flat-front drawers for out of sight storage for all your office essentials, while the expansive desktop offers plenty of surface space for your laptop, speakers, and favorite desktop knickknacks. Rounding out the design. Color (Top/Frame): Walnut/Black, Size: 28" H x 47" W x 23.4" D