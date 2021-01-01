Adriel Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed

This platform bed has a straightforward silhouette with glam accents to create a bold addition to your bedroom. It's built with an engineered wood frame, and features understated side rails and footboard for a low profile silhouette. Chrome-finished dowel legs support this bed for a sleek look. The headboard has an arched design and is dotted with faux crystal tufts for just the right amount of sparkle. Plus, foam filling provides some extra padding behind your head. And this bed arrives with a slat kit, so you don't have to add a box spring. Color: White, Size: Full