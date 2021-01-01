From clarks
Clarks Adreena Mid
Advertisement
The Clarks Adreena Mid boot is a versatile bootie with enhanced comfort that will look good with just about anything and your favorite denim. Pull on style with side zip-closure. Almond toe silhouette. Decorative buckle strap. OrthoLite footbed enhances comfort while reducing impact. Leather upper. Textile lining. Synthetic footbed and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 13 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.