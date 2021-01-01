From bloomsbury market
Adrainne 9-Piece Dining Set In Blue With Eight Stationary Dining Chairs And 42-In. X 80-In. Tile-Top Farmhouse Table
Turn to the Adrainne 9-Piece Dining Set for the best outdoor dining under the sun. This set includes eight swivel dining chairs, 95-in. x 60-in. oval cast-top dining table, umbrella and matching umbrella stand. Each chair offers a 360-degree spin and gentle rocking performance for guests as they dine in blissful comfort. Elegant cast accents, found throughout the Adrainne Collection, add a level of sophistication and craftsmanship to each design. Plush seat cushions are included for each chair, offering additional comfort throughout the meal. The coordinating table umbrella with sturdy iron stand features an easy open/close crank and a tilt function so you can adjust the shade. Enjoy the peace-of-mind knowing that each item is carefully constructed using low maintenance, outdoor-grade materials that are treated to resist weather, rust, and UV fading throughout the years. Cushion Color: Blue