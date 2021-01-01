Rails Adora Midi Dress in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Rails Adora Midi Dress in White. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 55% linen 45% rayon. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Pull-on styling. Adjustable shoulder straps with elastic neckline trim. Lightweight linen fabric. RAIL-WD195. 200-173A-2038. Launched in 2006, Rails is a unique brand of fashion fusing California comfort activewear with European styling. High quality fabrics, narrow cuts, and unique lines; this collection is influenced by international travel and metropolitan lifestyle.