Adolphe Built-In USB Port Writing Desk, White & Brass Finish

Advertisement
Country : China(Taiwan)Include : Built-in USB Port Writing Desk * 1Product Size : 42"L x 19"W x 31"HSeat Size :Assembly Required : YesStyle : ContemporaryRomance : Simple, bold, and appealing, the Adolphe Writing Desk will give your workplace a distinct look with contemporary style. The brilliant tabletop on trendy sled base gives the desk a gorgeous modern look. It has two storage drawers for your office supplies, with built-in USB ports and plugs keeping your devices charged. Create your own stylish workspace with the Adolphe Writing Desk.Product Details : KD: Rectangular Writing Desk: Built-in USB Port and Plug: 2 Storage Drawers: 1/2 Extension Drawer Glide: Side Metal Drawer Glide: Metal Base: Table Top Thickness: 15mmColor : White & Brass FinishMaterials : Particle Board, Metal, High Gloss PVC VeneerStorage : 2 Storage DrawerStorage & Clearance Dimensions : -NW CTN (LBS) : 53Estimated Weight Capacity (Lbs) : 100lbs