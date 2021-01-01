From red barrel studio
Adlih Lift Top Coffee Table with Storage
Add some unique style and functionality to your home with this lift-top coffee table from the collection. The top lifts up and forward creating a multipurpose work surface so you can work from home, surf the web, or eat a snack while relaxing on your couch. Other features include hidden storage beneath the top and open shelves for storing blankets and board games or displaying knick-knacks and picture frames. This coffee table is finished on all sides in a stylish chalked chestnut, making it a versatile fit for any room in your home. The top lifts up and forward to create a versatile work surface. Hidden storage beneath top. Open shelves for additional storage and display. Finished on all sides for versatile placement. Chalked chestnut finish.