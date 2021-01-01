Adjustable Floor Lamp (Includes LED Light Bulb) Black - Threshold

The LED Adjustable Floor Lamp (Includes Energy Efficient Light Bulb) from Threshold™ makes a standout addition to your home. At 56.5 inches in height, this freestanding floor lamp has a sleek tubular body atop a round base in a black finish. It has an adjustable, angular arm in a bronze tone, tipped with a cone metal shade hanging downward. This decorative floor lamp allows you to find the perfect lighting height with the adjustable arm, making it excellent for focusing light wherever you need it. Position it next to a desk for work, or right by your favorite chair or bedside for some nightly reading. Pattern: Solid.