Adjustable C-Shape Couch End Table Wth Tilting Top,Brown

? Sturdy and Stable Table Frame: The end table is made of 100% natural bamboo which is durable and non-toxic. 2 solid L-shaped legs and an extra beam can enhance the stability. And the round corners provide safety to you. Lightweight bamboo material ensures this side table is convenient for you to move and carry.? 7 Height Adjustments: The tabletop of our laptop desk can be adjusted into 7 positions according to your different needs. This smart function can be used to elevate the laptop screen to your preference, which will prevent neck fatigue and eye fatigue. Equipped with a removable stopper, your laptops and books can be safely placed on the table without slipping off.? C-Shape Design for Space-Saving: The end table has a unique C-shaped design, unlike other normal ones. The legs of this end table can be put close to your bed and sofa, which won't take up much space. What's more, there's plenty of room under the table for comfortably placing your legs. The ergonomic design ensures that you won't get tired after long time using.? Wide Range of Application: This side table is design in concise and modern style, which will match well with your home decor. Because of the compact size and smart function, our end table is a perfect solution to be placed in bedroom, living room, study or office as a side table or laptop table.? Easy to Assemble and Clean: Featuring with detailed instructions with pictures and the required parts, this TV tray is convenient for you to assemble in short period of time. The surface of the side table is sprayed with paint which is smooth and waterproof. Cleaning becomes so easy that you just need to wipe it gently with a damp cloth. Color: Brown