Adjustable Bed Frame, Smart Electric Adjustable Bed Base with Bluetooth App Control and Wireless Remote, Adjustable Legs, Head and Foot Incline, Queen Size

[Ergonomic Adjustable Bed Frame] - Improve the quality of the very important 1/3 part of your life - your sleep. Once having success in finding your most comfortable sleeping position in this adjustable bed base, you will feel like back muscles are getting a long-awaited pain relief, the enhanced airflow helps you to deal with annoying snoring problems and boosts your digestion. The pregnancy discomfort also can be alleviated by the convenient customizing positions function. [Customized Incline Option] - The most significant feature of this reclining bed that differs it from the regular upholstered bed is the adaptability of its head and feet areas. The 0 - 60 degrees of the independent head incline and 0 - 45 degrees of the foot incline will help you to soothe the stress and pleasurably stretch your body when you are taking a nap, but also while watching TV, reading, or working on your laptop. [Smart Wireless Remote Control] - Control the adjustment of the electric bed without getting out of bed! Just connect it to your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth and download the App. Or, if you feel a bit more conservative, there is also a handy wireless remote for adjustable bed that will offer you a set of buttons with images for its easy operation. Save your time, choosing one-touch flat, zero gravity or memory button, when adjusting this electric bed frame. [Adjustable Legs Height] - For additional convenience, we designed the legs of electric adjustable beds ​to be height adjustable as well. Available in 3 different height levels 4", 7" or 11". The size and shape of the adjustable base corresponds to the most of mattresses, sized under 12 inch, as well as, most of the standard bed frames. (Note: The mattress, bed frame and headboard are not included) [Attractive Modern Design] - One of the major highlights of this adjustable bed base is the multi-bed slat design, which is more conducive to mattress ventilation. Its black heavy-duty steel frame and sleek, modern design can be fit into a variety of style designs. [Dimension] - The Queen size is 79 x 59 inch,weight capacity is 750 lbs. [Friendly Reminder] - To facilitate shipping and handling, the adjustable bed frame will be shipped in two separate packages, which may be delivered a day or two apart.