Sleek in every sense of the word. Sculpted in high gloss silver and grey faux leather. A statement piece as a stand alone stool or in a group accenting a modern gathering height table or contemporary kitchen counter. A smooth action gas lift provides a generous range of seating height. The comfortable seat swivels a full 360 degrees. The foot rest maintains the same distance to the seat; now that is clever. Powell Adjustable-Bartool, Chrome and Grey Chrome/Gray Counter height (22-in to 26-in) Upholstered Swivel Bar Stool | D1273B19