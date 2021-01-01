This practical outdoor lounge chair is made of heavy-duty powder-coated steel frame for long-term use, rust and corrosion resistance. Its backrest and seat are wrapped in waterproof and breathable fabric, which will keep you cool even in the hot summer. Most importantly, the recliner has five adjustable backrest positions. You can choose different positions for maximum comfort. Similarly, the large seat and 2 curved armrests provide a comfortable sitting or reclining experience. In addition, the lightweight design means that this chair can be moved easily. It is a perfect choice to put it on the garden, balcony, poolside, or on the deck. This outdoor recliner chair has a simple structure, allowing you to quickly assemble it. Clihome Adjustable Backrest Coffee Metal Chaise Outdoor Folding Lounge Chair in Brown | CWCH-OP70508CF