LNC Adjustable 1-Light Black Modern Industrial Wall Sconce Plug-In or Hardwire Wall Lamp with Swing Arm

This newly updated LNC 1-Light Plug-in or Hardwire Adjustable Wall Light fashioned after vintage inspired lighting, adds a rustic industrial feel to any room. Crafted of sturdy iron and painted with the on-trend black & gold accents, plus the classic bell-shaped lampshade, offering both function and style to your home, office, or commercial space. Leave it as a plug-in to move it easily and create different looks in different rooms or hardwire it to your wall for a long-lasting look. Its transitional, modern industrial, and contemporary style is a perfect wall decoration even when it is not lightened. Once turned on, it issues a soft light through the cone lampshade that fills the room with a warm, inviting atmosphere. A vintage Edison bulb (not included) is highly recommended to enhance the old-school flair to your space.