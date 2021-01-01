From safavieh

Safavieh Adirondack Sage/Cream 6 ft. x 9 ft. Area Rug

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Inspired by global travel and the bold, colorful motifs adorning fashionable ski chalets, Safavieh translates rustic lodge style into the supremely chic and easy-care Adirondack collection. Crafted of enhanced polypropylene yarns, Adirondack rugs explore stylish over-dye and antiqued looks, making striking fashion statements in any room. This collection is power loomed in Turkey. This is a great addition to your home whether in the country side or busy city. Color: Sage/Cream.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com