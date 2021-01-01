From aldo
ALDO Adirasa - Women's Jacket - Black, Size L
Advertisement
Your favorite style shortcut - and a major key to transitional dressing that only gets better with age is here. Champion the genuine leather motorcycle jacket, with a fitted waist-length silhouette with a buckled cinch at the hem and an asymmetrical front zip closure. They also have zippers at the sleeves, making the opening adjustable from fitted to wide. The jackets are made of 100% lamb leather. Available in three hues. Dry clean only by a leather specialist. Gender: womens; Color: Black; Category: Women > Accessories > Jacket