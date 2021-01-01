Advertisement
LPA Adino Skirt in Ivory. - size S (also in L, M, XS) LPA Adino Skirt in Ivory. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Self: 60% cotton 35% nylon 5% elastanePocket Lining: 97% poly 3% elastane. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Elastic waistband. Side seam pockets. Crinkle-textured fabric with hem slits. Skirt measures approx 32 in length. LPAR-WQ115. LPQ121 U21. Meet LPA - The coveted label designed by Lara Pia Baroncini, for the quintessential cool girl with a raw, unapologetic attitude. The line oozes Italian romance, effortless California cool, and a casual tomboy appeal. Cut from satins and silks to cashmere and wool blends, featuring feminine shapes with flattering drapes, the eponymous ready-to-wear label is made with love for bad chicks.