This OneSpace Modern Writing Desk with 2 Side Drawers combines a compact, contemporary-styled desk with added storage space. The easy-to-assemble desk features a modern design constructed of engineered wood with wood grain paper laminate. Designed for flexibility, comfort and space, this versatile desk is ideal for working with a laptop and other work or writing tasks where larger desks will not fit. The 29-inch height and 17.5-inch width will fit most office chairs comfortably under the desk. Store papers, books or binders in the convenient two-drawer compartment under the desk to keep them close at hand. This assembly-required desk is packaged individually. OneSpace Adina 35.5-in Brown Traditional Writing Desk | 50-7005OK