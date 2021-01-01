Adidas Women's Urban RAIN. RDY Wind Jacket in Black/Black Size Small Polyester
Size & Fit Standard fit for mobility without bulk Product Features Polyester blend material is lightweight and waterproof Modern silhouette High collar and stow away hood The adidas Urban RAIN. RDY Wind Jacket is imported. From torrential downpours to a light drizzle, the Women's adidas Urban RAIN. RDY Wind Jacket has you covered. Water-repellent material and a style-savvy design make this jacket a must-have no matter what your day entails.