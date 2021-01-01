Size & FitTight, compressive fit offers medium support Made From Sustainable MaterialsPutting function and the planet at the forefront, this sports bra is built with 70% recycled material to deliver clean, fresh style. 70% recycled polyester, 19% polyester, 11% elastane interlock Product FeaturesBuilt for medium-impact activities Stretch knit material allows total range in motion Moisture-wicking AEROREADY technology keeps you comfortably dry Badge Of Sport and 3-Stripes branding for adidas' signature touch Scoop neckline Mesh-paneled X-back forms a ventilated keyhole for enhanced airflow Overlapping elastic hem for a stay-put wear Machine wash The adidas Training Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra is imported. From spinning classes to hiking to yoga, the Women's adidas Training Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra offers a sleek compressive fit to keep you supported in dry, fresh comfort. Powered by the brand's exclusive AEROREADY technology, its build is further enhanced with a mesh-paneled X-back - which forms a keyhole - for enhanced airflow. Size: X-Small. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Striped. Material: Polyester/Knit. Adidas Women's Training Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra in Black/Black Size X-Small Polyester/Knit