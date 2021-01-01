Adidas Women's Sportswear Wrapped 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie (Plus Size) in Grey/Medium Grey Heather Size Extra Large Cotton/Polyester/Fleece
Size & Fit Loose fit drapes the body Bomber length is contemporary and trend-right Product Features Plush cotton blend fleece is cozy and warmth with a soft feel Full-zip front and adjustable hood for versatile coverage 3-Stripes at sides for style 67% cotton, 33% recycled polyester doubleknit Machine wash The adidas Sportswear Wrapped 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie is imported. Wrap up in comfort with the Women's adidas Sportswear Wrapped 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie. This sporty little number features cozy fabric and a modern fit. Size: Extra Large. Color: Grey. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Striped. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Fleece.