Size & Fit Body-skimming fit for zero distractions Elastic waistband for a comfortable feel Slightly longer back gem for added coverage Product Features Smooth and soft fabric has a touch of stretch Climalite technology manages moisture adidas branding 100% polyester doubleknit Machine wash The adidas Pacer 3-Stripes Training Shorts are imported. Get plenty of legroom and a breezy, lightweight feel in the Women's adidas Pacer 3-Stripes Training Shorts. Size: X-Large. Color: Black. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Striped. Material: 100% Polyester/Knit. Adidas Women's Pacer 3-Stripes Training Shorts in Black/Black Size X-Large 100% Polyester/Knit