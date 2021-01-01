Size & Fit Relaxed fit offers room to move without bulk Ribbed hemline Product Features Cotton blend fabric is soft and cozy adidas Originals Trefoil logos at the sleeves Machine wash The adidas Originals Repeat Trefoil Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt is imported. Cozy up in the Women's adidas Originals Repeat Trefoil Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt. This topper pairs easily with high waist leggings or bike shorts, with a adidas Originals branding and a laid-back, retro-inspired silhouette. Size: Medium. Color: Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Adidas Women's Originals Repeat Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt in Pink/Ash Pink Size Medium Cotton