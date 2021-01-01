Adidas Women's Originals Large Logo Track Jacket in Grey/Charcoal Solid Grey Size X-Large Polyester
Size & FitStandard fit for mbility without bulk Ribbed elastic hem and cuffs Product Features100% recycled polyester is smooth and sleek Full-zip track jacket with high-stand collar Iridescent Trefoil graphics at front and oversized logo at back Machine wash The adidas Originals Large Logo Track Jacket is imported. Sporty and modern, the Women's adidas Originals Large Logo Track Jacket takes a classic silhouette to chic new heights. Chameleon-like color-shifting Trefoil graphics at the front and a high-stand collar deliver a unique twist on old-school track jackets. Dress up or down this versatile, sophisticated athleisure piece. Size: X-Large. Color: Grey. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Adidas Women's Originals Large Logo Track Jacket in Grey/Charcoal Solid Grey Size X-Large Polyester