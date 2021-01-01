Adidas Women's Originals HER Studio London T-Shirt in Pink/Halo Blue Size Large Polyester/Jersey
Size & Fit Slim, figure hugging fit Ribbed crewneck Product Features Smooth, sleek fabric with a touch of stretch HER Studio London floral print is feminine and fun 3-Stripes branding at sleeves 82% recycled polyester, 18% elastane single jersey Machine wash The adidas Originals HER Studio London T-Shirt is imported. Edgy sport style and feminine floral details combine on the Women's adidas Originals HER Studio London T-Shirt. A figure-flattering fit and iconic adidas details make this tee a versatile stunner. Size: Large. Color: Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Striped/Floral Print. Material: Polyester/Jersey. Adidas Women's Originals HER Studio London T-Shirt in Pink/Halo Blue Size Large Polyester/Jersey