Adidas Women's Originals Adicolor Classics Primeblue Swimsuit in Black/Black Size Small Polyester/Knit/Plastic

Size & Fit Tight, curve-hugging fit for zero-distractions from surf to sand High cut legs for a flattering look Made from Sustainable Materials Crafted from Primeblue material, which is made in part from recycled Parley Ocean Plastic Shell: 85% recycled polyester, 15% elastane doubleknit Lining: 100% recycled polyester single jersey Product Features Stretchy, quick-drying fabric Scoop-neck with a front zip detail Low scoop back 3-Stripes at sides Machine wash, lay flat to dry The adidas Classics Primeblue Swimsuit is imported. Make a splash in the Women's adidas Classics Primeblue Swimsuit. Sporty, sleek and oh-so flattering, this swimmy boasts quick-drying fabric and iconic adidas 3-Stripes branding for a suit that looks just as good poolside as it does with shorts on the boardwalk. Plus, the eco-friendly recycled fabric is boosted with chlorine-battling technology to ensure this Earth-loving suit doesn't fade.