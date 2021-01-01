Adidas Women's LOUNGEWEAR Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings in Red/Victory Crimson Size Medium Cotton/Jersey
Size & Fit Tight fit hugs your curves High-waist silhouette Product Features Stretchy cotton blend fabric Screen-print adidas branding 93% cotton, 7% elastane single jersey Machine wash The adidas LOUNGEWEAR Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings are imported. Stretchy and comfy, the Women's adidas LOUNGEWEAR Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings feature soft cotton-rich fabric and bold adidas branding. Whether you're kicking back at home or out running errands, these cozy leggings are a must-have. Size: Medium. Color: Red. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Striped. Material: Cotton/Jersey. Adidas Women's LOUNGEWEAR Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings in Red/Victory Crimson Size Medium Cotton/Jersey