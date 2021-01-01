Size & FitLoose fit has a relaxed, easy feel Cropped hem Product FeaturesCotton fabric is soft and light High-density rubber-print adidas logo graphic on front 100% cotton single jersey Machine wash The adidas Flower Camo Box Graphic T-Shirt is imported. A classic logo gets a style upgrade. The Women's adidas Flower Camo Box Graphic T-Shirt features the adidas logo with a floral camo twist for an eye-catching look. Size: Small. Color: Camo/White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Camo/Floral/Graphic. Material: 100% Cotton/Jersey. Adidas Women's Flower Camo Box Graphic T-Shirt in Camo/White/White Size Small 100% Cotton/Jersey