Adidas Women's Essentials Tie-Dyed Effect T-Shirt in White/White Size Medium 100% Cotton/Jersey
Size & Fit Standard fit is not too tight, not too loose Product Features Soft cotton fabric is breezy and light adidas logo with tie-dye print for a splashy, fun look 100% cotton jersey Machine wash The adidas Essentials Tie-Dyed Effect T-Shirt is imported. Ultra-comfy and with eye-catching graphics, the Women's adidas Essentials Tie-Dyed Effect T-Shirt is a daily top that levels up your look. Size: Medium. Color: White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Graphic/Tie-Dye. Material: 100% Cotton/Jersey.