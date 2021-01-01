Size & Fit Slim, tapered fit offers mobility and a flattering silhouette Elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord for comfort Product Features Lightweight cotton single jersey fabric Classic adidas 3-Stripes branding at sides Front pockets Machine wash The adidas Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes Jogger Pants are imported. Throw it back to the track in the old school track pant-inspired Women's adidas Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes Jogger Pants. Cozy and sporty, these pants are your new go-to for everything from errands to dog walks to movie dates. Size: Small. Color: Blue. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Striped. Material: Cotton/Jersey. Adidas Women's Essentials 3-Stripes Single Jersey Jogger Pants in Blue/Ink Size Small Cotton/Jersey