The Women's adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandals deliver sporty comfort for your day. Slip-on slide sandal design Classic adidas styling Fixed upper strap Cushy contoured foam footbed Quick dry lining for added comfort The adidas Adilette Comfort Slide is imported. The adidas Adilette Comfort Women's Slide Sandals have been an extremely popular pair of slides since they were first introduced in 1972. A synthetic upper provides durability for long-lasting wear and is quick-drying. Your feet will appreciate the contoured footbed and the soft lining to prevent irritation. Find out why these adidas slides have been popular for so long! Size: 11.0. Color: Purple. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Slide Sandals in Purple/Violet Tone Size 11.0