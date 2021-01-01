From shop lc global inc.
ADIDAS Multi-function Digital Movement Square Dial Watch in ION Plated YG Over Stainless Steel (40mm)
BRAND STORY: watches make sure you're always running on time, whether you're timing your workout at the gym or heading to a meeting. The digital and analog watches comes with stylish faces, comfortable straps and eye-catching designs DIGITAL DISPLAY:A sleek, easy to read digital display includes a day, date, month, and year calendar, so you can organize your week easily and confidently. This digital accessory also includes an alarm feature, so you are never late. SCRATCH- GLASS: The dial is secured by scratch- glass, making it less likely to 'splinter' WATER: The watch possesses a water-resistance of 50 meters, which means you can go for a light swim without worry DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: The stainless steel case back and strap act as an appropriate crescendo for the timepiece