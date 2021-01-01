Adessa Chevron Ivory/Gray Area Rug

Looks aside, area rugs help absorb and decrease noise as they soften the step of hardwood and tile flooring. Stylish too, this piece features a chevron pattern in neutral tones for a look that’s lively yet refined. It makes the perfect seating group centerpiece and works just as well rolled out at the bedside. Made in Turkey, this rug is crafted from power-loomed polypropylene fibers with a barefoot-friendly 2'' pile. Professional cleaning is recommended, as is a rug pad. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'