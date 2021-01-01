From safavieh
Safavieh Adena Steel Teal Storage End Table
Chic and sophisticated, the contemporary Adena end table is a versatile addition to the living room or bedroom. Crafted of pine wood with dark teal top sitting on black Parson-style base and legs, this piece comes with a deep drawer to stow objects you need to keep close at hand. The perfect height for reading lamps, the Adena end table finishes a room with flair. A great addition for your home whether you live in the country side or the busy city. Color: Steel Teal.