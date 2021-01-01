From rosdorf park
Aden Solid Coffee Table
Advertisement
Glamourize your home and let your rooms sparkle with this coffee table exuding utmost elegance and modernity. The crisscrossing pattern creates an array of triangular and diamond shapes that has sparkling crystals embellished within the clear class. The accent borders that create the crisscrossing and top panels are all enveloped in clear beveled mirror panels that add even more prestigious luxe. Host a dinner party and watch as your guests gather around this sparkling table with their glasses of wine and hors-d'oeuvre, adorn it with fashion magazines and important journals, inspire your guests with photography and textiles books-to put it simply, let this sparkling coffee table inspire conversations between you and your guests.